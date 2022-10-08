Ford GT LM Edition unveiled: Details on final version of supercar

The GT LM Edition is identical to the standard GT. This car is powered by 1 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 motor which makes 656hp and 746Nm. It helps the supercar to hit 100kph from standstill in 2.8 seconds, 160kph in 6 seconds and goes to a top speed of 350kph.
Ford has unveiled its GT Le Mans Edition, a final special edition version of the Ford GT. This will see production of the current generation of the American supercar. The Ford GT LM pays homage to Ford’s Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance Professional (LMGTE Pro) entrant in the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours, which finished first and third.
Ford GT LM Edition: Exterior details
The new Ford GT LM Edition features liquid silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue schemes, inspired by the class-winning #68 GT. The automaker says the front splitter, door sills, rear splitter and door mirrors can be finished in red or blue, as the 20-inch wheels, lug nuts and brake calipers. This exclusive variant alsi benefits from a 3D printed titanium dual exhaust.
Ford GT LM Edition: Interior details
For interiors, drivers can choose either a red or black Alcantara driver’s seat, with an ebony-coloured passenger seat. The door pillars and headlining are both finished on ebony-coloured Alcantara while the centre console and air-conditioning vents feature carbon fibre.
Another special touch comes in the form of the GT LM Edition;s instrument panel badge, which is made from an alloy constructed using the ground-down crankshaft of the car which is finished in third place in 2016.
Ford GT LM Edition: Powertrain details
The GT LM Edition is identical to the standard GT. This car is powered by 1 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 motor which makes 656hp and 746Nm. It helps the supercar to hit 100kph from standstill in 2.8 seconds, 160kph in 6 seconds and goes to a top speed of 350kph.
Notably, there will be only 20 LM Edition cars with production starting this year. It marks the end of production for the second-generation GT, which first went on sale in 2017.
The GT has been the recipient of several motorsport-inspired heritage editions over its five year production run. In 2022, Ford introduced two other models honouring its motosport icons, such as the Holman Moody Heritage Edition, and The Alan Mann Heritage Edition A series of models paying tribute to its historic racers have also been launched over the past couple of years.
