Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 07:20 PM IST
Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.
Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.
A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.
Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
