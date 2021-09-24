OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India: Report
Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.

Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

