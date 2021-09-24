Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.

