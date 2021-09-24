Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India: Report

Ford India head quits after company decides to stop making cars in India: Report

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of Ford India.
1 min read . 07:20 PM IST Aditi Shah, Reuters

  • Sept 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said

Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.

Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

