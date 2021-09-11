Ford India took a major decision to stop the production of its cars and SUVs in India. Producing cars locally helped the brand price its products much more aggressively. However, with the restructuring, the owners of Ford cars are worried about important aspects of their ownership experience such as servicing and spare parts availability.

The current customer base of the company is over 1 million strong and Ford has revealed their plans for the existing customers. In a statement, the company said, “We are also committed to serve our existing customers with the same Feels like Family spirit."

President and Managing Director at Ford India, Anurag Mehrotra clearly stated that the company is not leaving India.

The customer support operations will continue to run in full capacity along with service, aftermarket parts and warranty support. The dealers of Ford India will ensure accessibility of spare parts and quality of service. Additionally, the company has promised to continue to provide a competitive cost of ownership.

“We will continue to serve customers in India w/ iconic vehicles (Mustang) & hybrid/fully electric vehicles (Mach-E). We are also committed to serve our existing customers with the same Feels like Family spirit. Watch Anurag Mehrotra share all the details https://t.co/DN3VUJHSV3 — Ford India (@FordIndia) September 9, 2021

Ford has incurred a loss of around $2 billion after an investment of nearly $2.5 billion in the Indian market. The company claims the further projections were also seeming bleak without the new restructuring plan.

The company has decided to stop selling some of its popular cars and SUVs which includes the hatchbacks Figo, Freestyle, the compact sedan Aspire, the sub-compact SUV EcoSport as well as the full-size SUV Endeavour in the country. The cars will only be available at the showrooms till the stocks last. It is yet to be seen how the used car market treats Ford's decision to exit the market.

Ford will be taking import route to sell its cars in India. For now, the new portfolio of Ford cars will include cars from the Mustang and Mach-E line-up. These cars will sell in the premium luxury segment.

