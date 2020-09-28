Ford India's new offer allows car owners to get vehicle serviced at home

New Delhi: Ford India has launched a facility to help its customers access vehicle servicing from home. The company has announced 'doorstep service' to encourage vehicle owners to get their cars serviced without leaving their house.

Unlike the usual pick and drop facility that most car manufacturers and dealerships offer, the new Ford 'doorstep service' will allow the customers to get their vehicle serviced at home or office at no additional charge.

Under this new doorstep service the professional will conduct essential vehicle check-ups. The work will include part replacements such as filters, oil replacement and dry-washing among other activities which are also covered under scheduled service. The company claims that the service will be performed by trained Ford experts.

In case a problem in the vehicle needs more attention that cannot get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre. Customers will have also be able to make online payments post the service.

This latest offering expands Ford's bouquet of consumer-focused initiatives launched under 'Dial-A-Ford', where all sales & service queries get addressed via the helpline, Ford India said in a statement.

The company will be rolling out this new service in phases. Initially, Ford India said the doorstep service has been launched in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow in north India. Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Trivandrum and Hyderabad in south. Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar in east and Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmedabad in west.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Ford India Executive Director (Marketing, Sales & Service) Vinay Raina said doorstep service is yet another manifestation of the company's "steadfast commitment in serving our customers".

With inputs from PTI

