Ford introduces new features with 2021 EcoSport: Details here

Ford has refreshed its line-up for its sub-4m compact SUV EcoSport. The new refreshed variants get a few additional features such as a sunroof in the Titanium variant as well as new connectivity options and an enhanced warranty. The SUV starts at a price of ₹7.99 lakh.

Ford, in a statement, claims that the SUV will be made available in a total of five variants which includes Ambiente, Titanium, Titanium, Trend and Sports.

The company claims that the sunroof feature is now available across half of EcoSport variant lineup. The new 2021 Ford EcoSport variants will get up to six airbags, touchscreen infotainment, FordPassTM, embedded navigation, among others.

The company also offers FordPass as a one-stop smartphone app. The new car comes with a factory-fitted cloud-connected device. This new device will help EcoSport owners perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, using this app.

The company also provides consumers with 1,00,000-km or 3-year warranty and a claimed maintenance cost of 36 paise/km.

The petrol variant starts at ₹7.99 lakh and goes up to ₹10.99 lakh, the diesel variant comes with a price of ₹8.69 lakh- ₹11.49 lakh.

Ford's product portfolio in India currently comprises six cars -- Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport, Endeavour and Mustang.

“In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value," said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India.

“With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future," Raina added.

The American car-maker recently called off its proposed partnership with domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra.

With inputs from PTI

