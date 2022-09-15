Ford is favorite Detroit stock, but it might not last

In a sector fixated on the outsized valuation of Tesla—another top-five Robinhood stock—one explanation for such divergent ratings among the Detroit Three is what all-electric products they have available now. Ford’s popular F-150 Lightning is already for sale, albeit with limited production and long waiting lists. GM’s mass-market EVs, including the Chevrolet Equinox EV unveiled last week as well as the electric Silverado pickup truck, will be first delivered to customers next year. Stellantis is further behind in the North American market, with the first all-electric Jeeps due to start production in 2024 and not featured at the show.

