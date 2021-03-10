Ford India has introduced a new version of the popular compact SUV EcoSport. Ford has introduced the Ford EcoSport SE in India, starting at a price of ₹10.49 lakh. One of the biggest visual difference is the lack of a spare wheel on the tailgate, which has been a recognisable feature of the Ford compact SUV.

The new Ford EcoSport SE will be available in both petrol and diesel. The petrol variant is priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the diesel variant will cost ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new EcoSport SE looks similar to the variants of the car sold in a few American and European countries. Apart from the missing wheel, the car gets a different set of 16-inch alloys and dual-tone rear bumper. In order to make up for the spare wheel, Ford will provide the user with a puncture kit. The company claims that the kit will enable owners to repair tyre damage within minutes, without the hassle of removing the tyre from its slot.

The front fascia of the SUV is similar to the existing standard model.

In terms of features, the EcoSport SE gets Ford’s own SYNC 3 infotainment system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The powertrain has also not been changed. The Ford EcoSport SE gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine. The engine delivers 122PS of power and a torque of 149 Nm. The diesel variant gets a 1.5-liter TDCi engine which puts out 100PS of power and torque of 215 Nm.

Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Vinay Raina said, "Customers increasingly follow global benchmarks in design and look for things that are unique and distinctive, just like the new EcoSport SE. The SE carries forward EcoSport's fun to drive credentials as well as its rich legacy of outstanding safety and best-in-segment technologies like SYNC 3."





