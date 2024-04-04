Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Ford Motor delays launch of new EV to let market further develop

Ford Motor delays launch of new EV to let market further develop

Will Feuer , The Wall Street Journal

Ford Motor said it is delaying the launch of a new three-row electric vehicle, which will buy time for the consumer market for EVs to further develop.

Ford Motor said it is delaying the launch of a new three-row electric vehicle PHOTO: ANDIA/UNIVERSAL IMAGES GROUP/GETTY IMAGES

Ford Motor said it is delaying the launch of a new three-row electric vehicle, which will buy time for the consumer market for EVs to further develop.

Ford Motor said it is delaying the launch of a new three-row electric vehicle, which will buy time for the consumer market for EVs to further develop.

The carmaker now expects to launch the new EV in 2027, delayed from a previous target date of 2025. Ford said it will still produce the EV at its Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada, which Ford is planning to overhaul from gas-vehicle production to an EV manufacturing plant.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The carmaker now expects to launch the new EV in 2027, delayed from a previous target date of 2025. Ford said it will still produce the EV at its Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada, which Ford is planning to overhaul from gas-vehicle production to an EV manufacturing plant.

Ford said it plans to work with Unifor, a labor union, to mitigate the impact of the delayed launch on the workforce at the Oakville plant.

“We are committed to scaling a profitable EV business, using capital wisely and bringing to market the right gas, hybrid and fully electric vehicles at the right time," Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said.

Ford said it is still investing in ramping up EV production at other of its facilities. The company said it is also boosting production of hybrids.

In the first quarter this year, Ford’s EV sales jumped 86% as it ramped up production while sales of hybrid vehicles rose 42%.

Ford’s shifting plans for EV production are the latest sign that automakers are rethinking how they transition to EVs amid signals that many consumers still prefer gas-powered or hybrid vehicles. U.S. EV makers, including Tesla, are also facing intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers, such as BYD.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.