Ford Motor to cease local production in India, shut down both plants: Report

Ford Motor to cease local production in India, shut down both plants: Report

Premium
Newly-manufactured Ford Motor Co. 2021 F-150 pick-up trucks are seen waiting.
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST Aditya Kalra,Aditi Shah, Reuters

  • Ford made the decision as it was not profitable for them to continue, said one of the sources, adding that the process will take about a year to complete

Ford Motor Co. will stop making cars in India and shut down both of its plants in the country, two sources told Reuters, becoming the latest automaker to exit the market.

Ford made the decision as it was not profitable for them to continue, said one of the sources, adding that the process will take about a year to complete.

The U.S. automaker will continue to sell some its cars in the country through imports, said the second source, adding that it will also provide support to dealers to service existing customers.

Ford did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Ford is the latest carmaker to cease production in India, following companies such as General Motors and Harley Davidson to exit a market which once promised exponential growth.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

