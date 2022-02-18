Ford Mustang Mach-E has topped the best electric cars' of 2022 by Consumer Reports, beating Tesla Model 3, which held the title for two years.

In its annual top picks, Consumer Reports highlights the standout cars, SUVs, and trucks across in 10 distinct categories.

Tesla has dominated the electric vehicle category, with the Model 3 holding the EV Top Pick honor for the past two years. But now the Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned the accolade based on its overall score, which factors road-test score, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. Ford began selling the Mach-E in 2020 and its electric pickup truck

The Mach-E crossover is wrapped in Mustang heritage and executed with the detail associated with a century-old automaker. As a result, the Mustang Mach-E effectively bumped Tesla from the 10 Top Picks list this year.

Consumer reports however said Tesla Model 3 is still a great choice, and recommends it.

Within the Tesla family, the Model Y is more similar to the Mach-E than the Model 3, and it even outscores the Ford in Consumer Reports road tests.

The Mustang Mach-E borrows styling cues from the venerated Mustang muscle car and applies them to a versatile electric crossover with four doors, a convenient hatchback, elevated ride height, and available all-wheel drive. The Mach-E stable goes from tame pony at 266 hp to wild stallion at 480 hp.

Consumer Reports added, from this year, 2 points to a vehicle’s overall score if it has an active driving assistance system with an adequate driver monitoring system. The Ford Mustang Mach-E gains those points because its BlueCruise active driving assistance system has an effective driver monitoring system that gives appropriate warnings when the driver’s attention wanders.

