America's best-selling vehicle becomes a cybertruck with familiar face

The interior upgrade comes as part of Ford’s realization the F-150 couldn’t rest on its laurels as the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. for the past 38 years. The pickup needed an overhaul to keep rivals General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at bay. Fiat Chrysler’s Ram in particular has been ascending thanks to a popular jumbo screen that’s helped the truck line overtake GM’s Chevrolet Silverado on the sales charts. Ford has managed to maintain sales leadership but been under pressure from buyers and its own dealers to match Ram’s high-tech interior.