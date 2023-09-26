Ford pauses construction on $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan, says ‘no final decision made’1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Ford has said it is pausing construction of $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan amid an ongoing strike and scrutiny of its Chinese partner by Republican lawmakers. However, a Ford spokesperson said that decision on the $3.5 billion battery plant was not related to the ongoing strike but the plant's economic viability, reported AFP.