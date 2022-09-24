OPEN APP
Ford puts focus on electric-vehicles market with management changes

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday named Doug Field as its chief advanced product development and technology officer, and expanded Financial Chief John Lawler’s role to cover the company’s global supply-chain operations on an interim basis as it faces higher costs and parts shortages.

