Ford puts focus on electric-vehicles market with management changes1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Auto maker names new product development officer and expands role of finance chief
Auto maker names new product development officer and expands role of finance chief
Ford Motor Co. on Thursday named Doug Field as its chief advanced product development and technology officer, and expanded Financial Chief John Lawler’s role to cover the company’s global supply-chain operations on an interim basis as it faces higher costs and parts shortages.