Ford Motor Company on Thursday requested the owners of nearly 39,000 SUVs in the US to take vehicles to the dealers for repairs following reports of engine fires and asked them to park outside and away from structures until the issue is fixed.

The recall covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles, the Dearborn-based automobile manufacturer said in a statement.

The automaker said an engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition is off.

It doesn't know what's causing the engine fires in certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, the company said in the statement.

The fires can happen even while the engines are off, the company added.

Ford Motor has reported 16 fire incidents under the hood and 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned, news agency AP reported.

So far it hasn't developed a repair for the fires, which appear to start at the back of the engine compartment on the passenger side, the company said.