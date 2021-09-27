Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain Mustang Mach-E electric sport-utility vehicles over concerns that the front windshield and panoramic roof could become detached, a setback for one of the car company’s highest-profile new-model launches this year.

The Dearborn, Mich., auto maker said the safety recall covers 17,692 vehicles for inadequate windshield bonding and another 13,544 Mustang Mach-Es for bonding problems with the panoramic glass roof, according to notices filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. All vehicles affected by this recall are 2021 model-year SUVs.

The inadequate bonding could cause the windshield and roof panels to detach, increasing the risk of injury, the recall notices say. Ford said it isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to the defect.

The company is instructing dealers to remove and reinstall the windshields or apply additional urethane adhesive without charge. Ford has filed similar recall notices with the Canadian authorities.

An internal review group at Ford opened an investigation in June after a cracked windshield replacement revealed poor urethane adhesion, NHTSA documents show. The company included the panoramic roof glass panel in the investigation because it uses the same attachment method as the windshield, Ford said in its recall reports.

The Mustang Mach-E has received critical praise since its introduction in late 2020 as Ford’s only fully electric U.S. offering, drawing comparisons with Tesla’s Model Y SUV.

Ford and other traditional auto makers are trying to convince car shoppers and investors that they can offer appealing plug-in vehicles, after years of disappointing sales on earlier electric models.

During his first year leading Ford, Chief Executive Jim Farley has been trying to stamp out quality problems that have damaged its reputation and hurt the bottom line. Mr. Farley has said Ford’s annual warranty expenses in recent years have run $1 billion to $2 billion higher than historically.

This isn’t the Mustang Mach-E’s first recall: Earlier this year, Ford recalled 1,258 electric SUVs over concerns subframe bolts weren’t tightened properly during assembly, according to a notice filed with NHTSA in March.

