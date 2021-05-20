Ford has revealed its first all-electric pick-up truck, the F-150 Lightning. Ford claims that the new F-150 Lightning will roll off the line next year at a new high-tech factory at Ford’s storied Rouge complex in Dearborn just outside Detroit, United States.

"For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future," said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation."

The American automobile manufacturer has allotted more than $22 billion for its global electric vehicle plan. Ford is starting with zero-emissions versions of its franchises such as the Mustang, Transit and F-150 and has promised many more models in the years ahead.

The F-150 Lightning starting price is claimed to be on par with similarly configured F-150 trucks in the US. The commercial-oriented entry model starts at $39,974 MSRP before any federal or state tax credits, while the mid-series XLT model starts at $52,974 MSRP.

Ford claims the truck comes with enough energy to power an entire home. It also comes with a big lockable 'frunk'. Ford will deploy standard over-the-air software updates – called Ford Power-Up – to improve the technology experience, add new features and fix issues without trips to the dealership.

The commercial-oriented entry model starts at $39,974 MSRP before any federal or state tax credits, while the mid-series XLT model starts at $52,974 MSRP, offering additional comfort and technology.

“The F-150 Lightning is a massive moment for our Ford team. America’s No. 1 auto brand is going zero emissions with America’s favorite vehicle. It’s quicker than a Raptor, with standard 4x4 and independent rear suspension; a power frunk, enough juice to run your house for three days or power an awesome tailgate; and it will forever improve with over-the-air updates," said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. “It will be built at the Rouge factory, where Henry Ford changed the world and my grandfather punched in every day. F-150 Lightning represents all that our country can do when we push for progress."

F-150 Lightning targets 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque. It claims a 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery.

F-150 Lightning targets a maximum 2,000 pounds of payload in the standard-range model with 18-inch wheels, and a maximum 10,000 pounds of available towing capacity on XLT and Lariat trucks with the extended-range battery and Max Trailer Tow Package.

“We’re not here to make an electric truck for the few – Ford is committed to building one that solves real problems for real people," said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company. “F-150 Lightning delivers everything we’ve said electric vehicles can offer, plus the capability expected from a Built Ford Tough truck – not just near instant torque but powerful towing and hauling customers can depend on."

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.