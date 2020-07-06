Ford revives Bronco brand to lure off-road enthusiasts from Jeep

Ford will introduce two-door and four-door variations of the mid-sized Bronco on July 13, along with a smaller Bronco Sport built on the mechanical underpinnings of its Escape crossover utility vehicle. All will come with standard four-wheel-drive and off-road capabilities the automaker will market as “Built Wild." The goal is to take some of the rugged turf now claimed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s popular Jeep line, especially the Wrangler.