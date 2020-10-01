Ford's 'dark' problem, recalls over 700K vehicles

Ford's 'dark' problem, recalls over 700K vehicles1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge
Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.
Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated