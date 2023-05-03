On Tuesday, Ford Motor Co announced that it would be reducing prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle and allowing new orders to be placed. This marks the second time this year that Ford has lowered the price of the Mach-E, likely in response to competitive pricing strategies employed by Tesla Inc, one of its main rivals in the electric vehicle market.

Ford has announced plans to boost production of its electric crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, in the latter half of the year while also increasing the range for standard-range battery models. In conjunction with this move, the automaker has lowered prices for most of the Mach-E models, with reductions ranging from $3,000 to $4,000, or up to 7.8% depending on the version. For instance, the Mach-E Premium rear-wheel drive version's price is set to drop from $50,995 to $46,995.

During a recent meeting with analysts, Ford CEO Jim Farley declared that the company has no intention of pursuing electric vehicle (EV) sales volume "at any cost". He made it clear that Ford would not engage in pricing strategies designed solely to gain market share. This position is a marked contrast to that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had stated in a previous month that Tesla could potentially sacrifice profit margins on vehicle sales in order to offset losses through sales of software-enabled services.

Following the release of its first quarter earnings report, Ford's shares closed down by 2.2% at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock price fell by another 1.5% in after-hours trading. In addition, last month saw the federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit for the Mach-E cut in half to $3,750 from $7,500 due to new battery sourcing requirements that went into effect.

In the first quarter of 2021, sales of the Mustang Mach-E in the U.S. dropped by 20%. However, Ford has explained that this was partly due to limited shipments of the vehicle during this period, as the company was making industrial changes aimed at nearly doubling its manufacturing capacity.

To help boost sales, Ford reduced the price of the Mustang Mach-E by up to $5,900 per vehicle in January, after increasing prices by $3,000 in August 2020 due to supply chain issues and higher material costs.

Ford has also announced that all standard-range models of the Mustang Mach-E will now feature lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. This change will offer an additional 45 units of horsepower and improved estimated range. Meanwhile, on Monday, Tesla raised its prices by up to $290 in multiple markets, including Canada, China, Japan, and the United States. This comes after the company had previously lowered prices on its top-selling models since the beginning of the year.

(With inputs from Reuters)