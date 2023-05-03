Ford slashes prices on Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle to compete with Tesla2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Ford has announced plans to boost production of its electric crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, in the latter half of the year while also increasing the range for standard-range battery models.
On Tuesday, Ford Motor Co announced that it would be reducing prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle and allowing new orders to be placed. This marks the second time this year that Ford has lowered the price of the Mach-E, likely in response to competitive pricing strategies employed by Tesla Inc, one of its main rivals in the electric vehicle market.
