Ford slashes prices on Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle to compete with Tesla

Ford has announced plans to boost production of its electric crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, in the latter half of the year while also increasing the range for standard-range battery models. In conjunction with this move, the automaker has lowered prices for most of the Mach-E models, with reductions ranging from $3,000 to $4,000, or up to 7.8% depending on the version. For instance, the Mach-E Premium rear-wheel drive version's price is set to drop from $50,995 to $46,995.