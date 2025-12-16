Ford takes a huge EV charge. This is the good news.
Summary
The company is taking $19.5 billion in charges related to its EV investments as it tries to follow consumer trends.
A lot of the capital spent developing all-electric vehicles for the U.S. market is going to money heaven. It will never produce the returns that companies and investors once hoped for.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story