Ford to offer salaried buyouts, hopes to cut 1,000 US positions

Ford Motor Co confirmed Thursday it hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. salaried positions as it offers voluntary incentives to leave to some white-collar employees in select areas.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the "action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

