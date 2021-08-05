Ford to offer salaried buyouts, hopes to cut 1,000 US positions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ford Motor Co confirmed Thursday it hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. salaried positions as it offers voluntary incentives to leave to some white-collar employees in select areas.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the "action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.