Ford to resume F-150 Lightning production next week

Ford to resume F-150 Lightning production next week1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:12 PM IST
- According to the announcement made on Friday, the recall was a result of the production that took place over a four-week duration towards the end of last year. Ford stated that it had discovered that 18 F-150 Lightning vehicles, containing cells from that four-week period, had been delivered to dealers and customers.
Ford Motor Co announced on Friday that it will be resuming production of the F-150 Lightning vehicles on Monday, following a recent recall of 18 electric trucks due to a battery cell manufacturing defect.
