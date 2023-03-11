Ford to resume F-150 Lightning production next week

Ford Motor Co announced on Friday that it will be resuming production of the F-150 Lightning vehicles on Monday, following a recent recall of 18 electric trucks due to a battery cell manufacturing defect.

According to the announcement made on Friday, the recall was a result of the production that took place over a four-week duration towards the end of last year. Ford stated that it had discovered that 18 F-150 Lightning vehicles, containing cells from that four-week period, had been delivered to dealers and customers.

Ford has stated that it will replace the battery packs in the 18 affected vehicles due to the battery cell manufacturing defect. However, the automaker confirmed that there have been no reports of fires or injuries related to the recall.

The automaker previously announced it planned to restart production Monday after it halted output after a EV battery fire in early February.

Ford said an EV truck caught fire Feb. 4 during a pre-delivery quality inspection in a company holding lot in Dearborn, Michigan and spread to two other trucks. The automaker halted production the next day.

The automaker said Friday "the root cause identified was related to battery cell production at the SK On plant in Georgia. SK On is the automotive battery unit of SK Innovation (.

Ford said together with SK On it had "confirmed the root causes and have implemented quality actions."

Ford said Friday it still has not set a date for resuming deliveries but said production is on track to resume Monday with a "clean stock of battery packs."

(With inputs from Reuters)