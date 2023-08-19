Ford unveils Mustang GTD: The ultimate racing 800 bhp supercar with aggressive design1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Ford introduces limited-edition Mustang GTD, the swiftest Mustang ever, inspired by Mustang GT3 racing vehicle.
Ford Motor, the renowned US automobile company, has introduced the Mustang GTD, a specially crafted limited-edition model, just prior to the commencement of the Monterey Car Week in California. Engineered with racing in mind, this iteration stands as the swiftest Mustang ever manufactured by the Dearborn-based automaker.