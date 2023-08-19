Ford Motor, the renowned US automobile company, has introduced the Mustang GTD, a specially crafted limited-edition model, just prior to the commencement of the Monterey Car Week in California. Engineered with racing in mind, this iteration stands as the swiftest Mustang ever manufactured by the Dearborn-based automaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Representing Ford's inaugural endeavor into the realm of esteemed supercars with formidable racing attributes, the freshly unveiled Mustang draws inspiration from the esteemed Mustang GT3 racing vehicle, set to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans event in the year 2024.

Among the existing lineup of Mustang cars, the Ford Mustang GTD boasts the most assertive design. Marked by its sizable grille and air intakes, coupled with a dynamic bumper and front wings operated hydraulically. The prominence of its aggressive aerodynamic bodykit is underscored by elements like the front splitter, expanded fenders featuring air vents, fresh side skirts, an updated diffuser, and an imposing spoiler that incorporates a DRS system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the construction of the Mustang GTD, Ford has extensively incorporated carbon fiber into the bodywork to achieve weight reduction. Engineers have integrated a carbon-ceramic braking system sourced from Brembo, while the 20-inch wheels are crafted from forged aluminum. The tires feature a tread width of 325 mm at the front and 345 mm at the rear.

The Mustang GTD houses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 powerplant, boasting an impressive 800 bhp output as claimed by Ford. This potent engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission unit. Notably, the Mustang GTD marks the pioneering introduction of a dry-sump engine oil system in a road-ready Mustang.

Mirroring its sporty demeanor, the interior of the Mustang GTD is equally noteworthy. For the driver and front passenger, track-optimized Recaro seats are provided. Steering wheel-mounted 3D printed titanium paddles facilitate gear shifts. Notably, the drive mode selector knob and nameplate also employ titanium, specifically sourced from Lockheed Martin F-22 titanium components. In the rear, seating is absent, but room for luggage is available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A limited edition model, the Ford Mustang GTD is anticipated to be introduced for the domestic market by late 2024 or early 2025.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}