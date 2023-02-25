Ford's electric SUV, on Volkswagen's MEB platform, set for March 21 debut

Ford has revealed that it will be launching a brand new electric SUV on March 21, 2023. This highly anticipated vehicle is set to be the company's first model based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, which is designed specifically for electric vehicles. As part of the Ford-VW alliance, the American automaker is developing two models utilizing this platform, and the upcoming electric SUV is one of them.

Ford's new electric SUV, which is set to be based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, is expected to be a medium-sized crossover. Given that this platform already underpins Volkswagen's ID.3 and ID.4 electric crossovers, this is not surprising.

The automaker's teasers for the upcoming SUV suggest that it will incorporate design elements and styling from other Ford models, but with a futuristic twist. In a recently released teaser video, the SUV's aero wheels are prominently displayed, while previous teasers have hinted at the model's L-shaped daytime running lights.

Details regarding the powertrain options for the new Ford electric SUV remain unclear, but it's reasonable to assume that the vehicle will feature similar battery packs and motors as those used in other models. Currently, Volkswagen's ID.4 GTX employs a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system with approximately 300 bhp and 460 Nm of peak torque. Whether or not Ford will have access to the same powertrain options through its partnership with Volkswagen has yet to be seen.

Ford's forthcoming electric SUV is set to be positioned between the Puma electric crossover, arriving in developed markets next year, and the Mach-E in the company's lineup. The new offering will be locally manufactured in Cologne, Germany and is part of the automaker's larger strategy to overhaul its European vehicle lineup. This will involve introducing three electric SUVs, two of which will be based on the MEB platform. In line with this strategy, models like the Ford Fiesta, Focus, and Mondeo have either been discontinued or will be phased out by 2025. Ford plans to transition to an all-electric passenger vehicle lineup in Europe by the end of 2030, with commercial vehicles following suit at a later date.

Ford's upcoming electric SUV will face competition from the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in the segment. However, there is currently no information regarding the automaker's plans to introduce electric vehicles in India. While Ford has committed to launching halo products like the Mach-E and the Mustang, it remains to be seen whether the company will bring in premium electric vehicles in the future.