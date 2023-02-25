Ford's electric SUV, on Volkswagen's MEB platform, set for March 21 debut
- Ford's new electric SUV, which is set to be based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, is expected to be a medium-sized crossover.
Ford has revealed that it will be launching a brand new electric SUV on March 21, 2023. This highly anticipated vehicle is set to be the company's first model based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, which is designed specifically for electric vehicles. As part of the Ford-VW alliance, the American automaker is developing two models utilizing this platform, and the upcoming electric SUV is one of them.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×