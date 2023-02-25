Ford's electric SUV, on Volkswagen's MEB platform, set for March 21 debut

Ford's forthcoming electric SUV is set to be positioned between the Puma electric crossover, arriving in developed markets next year, and the Mach-E in the company's lineup. The new offering will be locally manufactured in Cologne, Germany and is part of the automaker's larger strategy to overhaul its European vehicle lineup. This will involve introducing three electric SUVs, two of which will be based on the MEB platform. In line with this strategy, models like the Ford Fiesta, Focus, and Mondeo have either been discontinued or will be phased out by 2025. Ford plans to transition to an all-electric passenger vehicle lineup in Europe by the end of 2030, with commercial vehicles following suit at a later date.