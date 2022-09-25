Ford’s latest supply-chain problem: A shortage of blue oval badges4 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 06:41 PM IST
US auto maker held back shipments of some vehicles because of difficulties getting model nameplates and company logos
Ford Motor Co. has delayed deliveries of certain vehicles because it didn’t have the blue oval badges that go on them, in another example of how supply-chain challenges have hit auto makers.