Ford's strategic moves: Cancels Chennai plant sale, is it hinting Endeavour's return in India?
Ford recently decided to terminate its agreement to sell the Chennai plant to the JSW Group. Concurrently, the automaker has filed a patent for the next-generation Endeavour in India. Additionally, Ford has been posting job listings in recent weeks. While there is no official announcement from Ford regarding a revival of its operations in India, the potential return of the Endeavour could position it against competitors such as the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.