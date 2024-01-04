Ford recently decided to terminate its agreement to sell the Chennai plant to the JSW Group. Concurrently, the automaker has filed a patent for the next-generation Endeavour in India. Additionally, Ford has been posting job listings in recent weeks. While there is no official announcement from Ford regarding a revival of its operations in India, the potential return of the Endeavour could position it against competitors such as the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is worth mentioning that the global variant of the Endeavour is known as the Everest. The vehicle is equipped with either a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine or a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine. The former generates 168 bhp with a torque output of 405 Nm, while the bi-turbo produces 208 bhp with a torque of 500 Nm. The turbo diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the bi-turbo comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Both transmissions feature SelectShift, and Ford provides options for 4x2 as well as 4x4 drivetrains.

Concerning its design, the latest Endeavour presents a more robust appearance compared to its predecessor. Notable features include C-shaped daytime running lamps complemented by LED headlamps, a sizable grille, and a sturdy bumper. The vehicle also showcases 21-inch alloy wheels on the sides, accompanied by a 50mm longer wheelbase. The rear of the SUV stands out with a distinctly altered tailgate, featuring a flatter profile and a distinct set of LED tail lamps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within the vehicle, the cabin has undergone a redesign, featuring a digital instrument cluster and a vertically oriented infotainment system that facilitates wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The interior is equipped with additional amenities such as front parking sensors, wireless charging, USB ports, and a 360-degree parking camera. In terms of safety features, the vehicle includes traction control, stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, a tire pressure monitoring system, 7 airbags, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

