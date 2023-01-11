Foreign carmakers muscle in on India’s EV market at top car show

Still, India has historically proved a barren hunting ground for other global automakers enticed by its potential size. Ford Motor Co. in 2021 said it would shut its factories in the South Asian nation and take around $2 billion in charges, retreating from a market previous management saw becoming one of its three biggest. In 2020, Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. put the brakes on expansion because of high tariffs, while Harley-Davidson Inc. and General Motors Co. have also pulled out of the country.

