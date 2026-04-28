Foreign-based automakers have warned the Trump administration that they are looking at pulling their cheapest car models out of the U.S. market if the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement isn’t renewed or is watered down, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Foreign carmakers threaten to pull cheapest models from US without trade deal
SummarySome companies say affordable models are reliant on a renewed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Foreign-based automakers have warned the Trump administration that they are looking at pulling their cheapest car models out of the U.S. market if the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement isn’t renewed or is watered down, according to people familiar with the discussions.
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