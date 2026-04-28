Foreign carmakers threaten to pull cheapest models from US without trade deal

White House spokesman Kush Desai said the administration’s strategy to restore manufacturing includes giving “breathing room to companies who are in the process of reshoring.” He added: “While the Administration continues to review USMCA, automakers who want to sell to American drivers need to come to terms with the need to reshore their manufacturing back to the United States—and the Administration is rolling out the red carpet with deregulation, tax cuts, and other pro-investment policies to support this transition.”