Foreign car firms eye trade deals for EV tariff reduction

Tesla has been vocal about its concerns on the tariffs on EVs. “The same car which we're sending is 100% more expensive than what it is. So, that creates a lot of anxiety. People feel OK, they're paying too much for the car ...That's why we've been very careful trying to figure out when is the right time (to enter India)," Tesla’s chief financial officer Vaibhav Taneja said during an earnings call in April.