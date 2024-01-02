Former Niti Aayog CEO tells Indian automakers to 'raise ambition' as China leads electric cars' market
Former NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant, has urged Indian carmakers to raise their ambition in order to capture the global electric cars market, as the world is expected to see a big boom in EVs by the end of the decade.K
Amid the fierce competition in the auto industry around the world with the advent electric cars, former NITI Aayog CEO has shared a piece of advice for Indian car companies.
Notably, the Centre has been pushing to increase domestic manufacturing of EVs and encourage a more rapid adoption of cleaner transport but it hasn't taken off, with their share of the total market remaining at 2.4%. As per a Bloomberg report, sales of passenger EVs in the country rose to 75,000 between Jan-September 2023.
However, buyers are hesitant to make the switch due to electric cars’ high upfront cost and a dearth of charging stations.
Last year, in the first nine months, Tata Motors' Tiago compact EV accounted for 39% of EV shipments. Automakers in the country have committed nearly $5.4 billion in investments to set up or expand their EV manufacturing facilities.
SoftBank-backed Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric will become the first EV maker in the country to launch an IPO. The startup said it will raise $662 million through this IPO.
Ola Electric, founded in 2017 in India's tech hub of Bengaluru, launched its e-scooters two years ago. It plans to use some proceeds from the offering for the expansion of its cell manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.
Ola Electric dominates India's electric two-wheeler segment, with a 32% market share, and competes with TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Ather Energy.
Ather, backed by Singapore's GIC, is also planning an India listing and has a market valuation of $739.4 million.
