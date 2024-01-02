Amid the fierce competition in the auto industry around the world with the advent electric cars, former NITI Aayog CEO has shared a piece of advice for Indian car companies.

Amitabh Kant has appealed to Indian carmakers to raise their ambition as by the end of the decade, the world will witness a big boom in electric cars.

According to the ex-Niti Aayog CEO, China is a leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) market globally, followed by the US. Chinese carmakers account for nearly half of global electric sales.

Sharing a few data on the global EV market, Kant on the X platform mentioned that China's BYD share is 18% of the global electric vehicle market, followed by Elon Musk-led Tesla.

However, Indian automakers account for merely 1% of the global electric car sales, he wrote.

Year Ender 2023: Top EVs that took center stage in India's 2023 auto market

"The race to capture electric car markets globally is presently on. Chinese carmakers account for nearly half of global electric sales. The market is led by BYD at 18% followed by Tesla at 12%. Indian carmakers account for just 1% of global electric car sales.," Kant wrote on the X platform.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars in India in 2024: New Swift, eVX electric SUV, more

Kant, who is also an author of books like Incredible India 2.0 and Made in India, added that the domestic EVs market is led by Tata Motors at 75%, SAIC- MG (13%) & Mahindra (5%).

In a strong projection, Kant said "The world is going EV and by 2030 the EV car sales are expected to be China -65%, Europe -60% and USA -50%".

From Tata Motors to Kia: Upcoming electric SUVs coming to India in 2024

Henceforth, the bureaucrat suggested Indian automakers raise their ambition in a bid to capture the global electric cars market.