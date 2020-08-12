MG Gloster, the Brtitish company’s response to SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endevour. The company unveiled a teaser of the car with some features that are yet to be implemented on Indian roads. The Gloster is names after a British jet-engine aircraft prototype. The company claims the new car will get a towering road presence, powerful capability, and luxurious interiors.

The new teaser shows the Gloster with sensors that allow it to detect any obstruction. Most cars in Europe come with emergency stopping feature which detects an object in close proximity and automatically breaks to avoid a collision.





Another feature that has been largely absent in common cars running on Indian roads is parking assist. In the teaser, the company showed the car steering moving on its own to park the car. Since MG has earlier introduced industry-first or at least segment-first features in the MG Hector, we can expect it to do the same with the elder sibling.

In a statement the company said, “Since 2019, MG has been constantly pushing the boundaries to bring the future of connected car technology to India. After bringing India’s 1st Internet SUV Hector and India’s 1st Pure Electric Internet SUV ZS EV, MG is all set to bring a new wave of smart mobility with MG Gloster. The upcoming full-sized Gloster SUV would host the Next-Gen Automotive Technology."

MG Motors had taken the wraps off the Gloster at the Auto Expo 2020. Gloster is a full-sized SUV that will go against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas and Ford Endeavour. The car is impressive in terms of size, one important aspect that buyers look for in this segment. The Gloster is bigger than both Fortuner and Endeavour at the same time the company is expected to price it extremely competitively as was the case with MG Hector.

