Fortuner-rival MG Gloster teaser reveals futuristic features

MG Motors had taken the wraps off the Gloster at the Auto Expo 2020. Gloster is a full-sized SUV that will go against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas and Ford Endeavour. The car is impressive in terms of size, one important aspect that buyers look for in this segment. The Gloster is bigger than both Fortuner and Endeavour at the same time the company is expected to price it extremely competitively as was the case with MG Hector.