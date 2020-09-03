Fortuner-rival MG Gloster to get parking assist feature

MG Motors has been teasing the launch of the full-sized premium SUV since it was first unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020. The new car has been teased in various pictures and videos. The latest in the line of teasers shows the car in flesh along with one futuristic feature which will be a segment first and can come very in tight spots. The MG Gloster will compete with the likes of giants like Toyota Fortuner and Ford’s Endeavour.

MG Motors has been teasing the launch of the full-sized premium SUV since it was first unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020. The new car has been teased in various pictures and videos. The latest in the line of teasers shows the car in flesh along with one futuristic feature which will be a segment first and can come very in tight spots. The MG Gloster will compete with the likes of giants like Toyota Fortuner and Ford’s Endeavour.

The latest video gives us a look at the Auto Park Assist feature in action which has also been shown in the previous teaser. The car is seen using this feature to parallel park itself. The steering takes control once the user selects the auto park feature. According to a statement by MG Motors, the Gloster will be India's First Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV.

The latest video gives us a look at the Auto Park Assist feature in action which has also been shown in the previous teaser. The car is seen using this feature to parallel park itself. The steering takes control once the user selects the auto park feature. According to a statement by MG Motors, the Gloster will be India's First Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV.

The statement released by the company says, “Since 2019, MG Motor India has been constantly pushing the boundaries to bring you the future of connected car technology. As MG enters a new phase, we are excited to bring a new wave of smart mobility. Presenting the MG Gloster with Auto Park Assist feature. Gloster to be India's First Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV."

MG Motors had taken the wraps off the Gloster at the Auto Expo 2020. Gloster is a full-sized SUV that will go against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas and Ford Endeavour. The car is impressive in terms of size, one important aspect that buyers look for in this segment. The Gloster is bigger than both Fortuner and Endeavour and at the same time the company is expected to price it extremely competitively as was the case with MG Hector.

The MG Gloster will be the fourth car launched by the company and is expected to feature other segment-first features as well. So far, the company has launched MG Hector, MG Hector and ZS EV. The SUV will be launched ahead of the festive season.

