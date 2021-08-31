Four Tesla models approved for Indian roads. What we know so far

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla has gotten approval for four of its models/variants by the Indian government. The approval for the four cars was published on the Vahan Sewa platform under the Homologation section. According to the public listing, Tesla had applied approval for a total of four cars or variants and all of them were approved.

Tesla has gotten approval for four of its models/variants by the Indian government. The approval for the four cars was published on the Vahan Sewa platform under the Homologation section. According to the public listing, Tesla had applied approval for a total of four cars or variants and all of them were approved.

The listing has not mentioned the name of the models or cars that have been approved. However, few Tesla models have been spotted multiple times on Indian roads. Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have been spotted on the Indian roads, signalling that these might be the cars to be launched soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The listing has not mentioned the name of the models or cars that have been approved. However, few Tesla models have been spotted multiple times on Indian roads. Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have been spotted on the Indian roads, signalling that these might be the cars to be launched soon. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Both Model 3 and Model Y are few of the best-selling cars of the electric vehicle company. The Model 3 sedan is the entry-level Tesla whereas the Model Y sits in the SUV segment with multiple seating configurations.

Tesla Model 3 was recently featured in the top 20 best-selling cars according to data from Focus2Move. The car was the 16th best-selling car in the world. In terms of EVs it is the best-selling car in the world. The Model 3 sells at a starting price of $35,000 (roughly ₹25.6 lakh) in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla has already registered in the country under the Tesla Motors India brand name. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in response to a tweet, claimed that the company is also willing to set up a factory in India if the initial sales of its imported cars receive a good response.