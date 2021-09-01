Four Tesla models get green signal in India

The Department of Heavy Industries also announced a 50% increase in incentives for electric two-wheelers to ₹15,000 per kilowatt-hour from ₹10,000 per kWh. According to new rules, the cap on incentives will be limited to 40% of the total price compared to the earlier cap of 20%. The ministry of heavy industries has also mandated Energy Efficiency Services Ltd to procure 300,000 electric three-wheelers for use by various authorities.