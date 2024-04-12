French automaker Citroen becomes 1st MNC to export EVs from India

French automaker Citroën has become the first multinational car manufacturing company in India to export EVs to the international market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citroën commenced the export of 500 units of "Made in India" ë-C3 electric cars to Indonesia from Kamarajar Port, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Citroën's parent firm Stellantis said, "We will be the first 'multinational OEM' in India to achieve this feat (to export EVs). We also have plans for a couple of other markets, Nepal and Bhutan. This is just the start...the plan is to take it from there". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stellantis, which was formed after the merger of Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Group, currently sells its Jeep and Citroen brands in India.

"It is also important for us as a player in the Indian automotive space to be competitive. We want to leverage India as a 'best cost country', which is what we call 'India for the world," Stellantis India CEO & MD Aditya Jairaj said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Citroën ë-C3 The four-wheeler hatchback offers a 320 km range certified by ARAI MIDC along with 100% DC Fast Charge and 15 AMP Home Charging options for convenience.

The car is available in 13 exterior colours and will have 47 customisation options.

The base model of Citroën ë-C3 starts at ₹12.9 lakh (average ex-showroom cost) in India while the top model price may go up to ₹13.50 lakh.

Last year, Citroën exported the C3 to ASEAN and African markets. Stellantis' other brand Jeep is exported from India to Japan.

Last month, Citroen announced to supply 4,000 units of its electric vehicle e-C3 to BluSmart Mobility--an all-electric ride-hailing startup for 12 months. As many as 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart's EV charging superhub in Bengaluru in March this year.

BluSmart Co-founder & CEO Anmol Jaggi said, "As more Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) embrace eMobility, and our fleet size expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in Indian megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs."

