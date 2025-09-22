From Alto to Range Rover: GST 2.0 makes cars cheaper in India – Full list of savings on Kia, Tata, Maruti & more

In a major boost for car buyers, India’s leading automakers have announced substantial price cuts across their vehicle lineups, following the government’s implementation of GST 2.0. The move, effective from today (22 September 2025), lowers the GST rate on small cars from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in significant savings for consumers and making car ownership more affordable across the country. Industry experts suggest that these reductions, timed ahead of the festive season, could drive higher sales volumes while enhancing competition in the passenger vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki leads the charge Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of this price adjustment, with popular models like the Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, and S-Presso seeing reductions ranging from ₹46,400 to ₹1,29,600. The company aims to strengthen its dominance in the Indian market while offering buyers greater financial flexibility.

Kia India and Mahindra & Mahindra follow suit Other manufacturers have also responded to the GST revision. Kia India has announced savings of up to ₹4.48 lakh on models such as the Carnival, Syros, and Sonet. Mahindra & Mahindra has cut prices on vehicles including the XUV 3XO, Thar range, and Scorpio, with reductions reaching up to ₹1.56 lakh. Tata Motors has lowered prices on popular models like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, with maximum savings of up to ₹1.55 lakh.

Luxury and premium segment price adjustments The benefits of GST 2.0 extend beyond mass-market vehicles. Toyota has slashed prices on models including the Fortuner, Hilux, and Vellfire, with discounts up to ₹3.49 lakh, while Range Rover has reduced costs on its flagship models by as much as ₹30.4 lakh. Skoda and Hyundai have also announced significant cuts, alongside Renault, Nissan, and Maruti Suzuki’s broader lineup.

Market impact and consumer benefits Analysts note that these strategic price cuts are likely to stimulate demand during the festive season, a key sales period for automakers. By passing on tax benefits to consumers, companies are not only improving affordability but also reinforcing their competitive position in an increasingly crowded market.

Price reductions across automakers Automaker Model Maximum Price Cut (INR) Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 1,29,600 Alto K10 1,07,600 Swift 84,600 Dzire 87,700 Brezza 1,12,700 Fronx 1,12,600 Grand Vitara 1,07,000 Ertiga 46,400 Kia Sonet 1,64,471 Syros 1,86,003 Seltos 75,372 Carens 48,513 Carens Clavis 78,674 Carnival 4,48,542 Mahindra Bolero Neo 1,27,000 XUV 3XO Petrol 1,40,000 XUV 3XO Diesel 1,56,000 Thar range 1,35,000 Thar Roxx 1,33,000 Scorpio Classic 1,01,000 Scorpio N 1,45,000 XUV700 1,43,000 Tata Motors Tiago 75,000 Tigor 80,000 Altroz 1,10,000 Punch 85,000 Nexon 1,55,000 Harrier 1,40,000 Safari 1,45,000 Curvv 65,000 Toyota Fortuner 3,49,000 Legender 3,34,000 Hilux 2,52,000 Vellfire 2,78,000 Camry 1,01,000 Innova Crysta 1,80,000 Innova Hycross 1,15,000 Range Rover 4.4P SV LWB 30,40,000 3.0D SV LWB 27,40,000 3.0P Autobiography 18,30,000 Sport 4.4 SV Edition Two 19,70,000 Velar 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography 6,00,000 Evoque 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography 4,60,000 Defender range 18,60,000 Discovery 9,90,000 Discovery Sport 4,60,000 Skoda Kodiaq 5,80,000 Kushaq 3,16,000 Slavia 1,83,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 73,808 Aura 78,465 Exter 89,209 i20 98,053 Venue 1,23,000 Verna 60,640 Creta 72,145 Alcazar 75,376 Tucson 2,40,000 Renault Kiger 96,395 Nissan Magnite Visia MT Under 6,00,000 Magnite CVT Tekna 97,300 Magnite CVT Tekna+ 1,00,400