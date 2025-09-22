Subscribe

From Alto to Range Rover: GST 2.0 makes cars cheaper in India – Full list of savings on Kia, Tata, Maruti & more

The Indian govt’s GST 2.0 reform cuts taxes on small cars from 28% to 18%, leading automakers like Maruti, Kia, Mahindra and others to pass on savings to customers. Discounts range from 46,400 on hatchbacks to 30.4 lakh on luxury SUVs, making car ownership more affordable.

Govind Choudhary
Updated22 Sep 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Popular Mahindra SUVs, including the Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar and Bolero Neo, will become more affordable, with reductions ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh.
Popular Mahindra SUVs, including the Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar and Bolero Neo, will become more affordable, with reductions ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.45 lakh.

In a major boost for car buyers, India’s leading automakers have announced substantial price cuts across their vehicle lineups, following the government’s implementation of GST 2.0. The move, effective from today (22 September 2025), lowers the GST rate on small cars from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, resulting in significant savings for consumers and making car ownership more affordable across the country. Industry experts suggest that these reductions, timed ahead of the festive season, could drive higher sales volumes while enhancing competition in the passenger vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki leads the charge

Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of this price adjustment, with popular models like the Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, and S-Presso seeing reductions ranging from 46,400 to 1,29,600. The company aims to strengthen its dominance in the Indian market while offering buyers greater financial flexibility.

Kia India and Mahindra & Mahindra follow suit

Other manufacturers have also responded to the GST revision. Kia India has announced savings of up to 4.48 lakh on models such as the Carnival, Syros, and Sonet. Mahindra & Mahindra has cut prices on vehicles including the XUV 3XO, Thar range, and Scorpio, with reductions reaching up to 1.56 lakh. Tata Motors has lowered prices on popular models like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, with maximum savings of up to 1.55 lakh.

Luxury and premium segment price adjustments

The benefits of GST 2.0 extend beyond mass-market vehicles. Toyota has slashed prices on models including the Fortuner, Hilux, and Vellfire, with discounts up to 3.49 lakh, while Range Rover has reduced costs on its flagship models by as much as 30.4 lakh. Skoda and Hyundai have also announced significant cuts, alongside Renault, Nissan, and Maruti Suzuki’s broader lineup.

Market impact and consumer benefits

Analysts note that these strategic price cuts are likely to stimulate demand during the festive season, a key sales period for automakers. By passing on tax benefits to consumers, companies are not only improving affordability but also reinforcing their competitive position in an increasingly crowded market.

Price reductions across automakers

Automaker

Model

Maximum Price Cut (INR)

Maruti SuzukiS-Presso1,29,600
Alto K101,07,600
Swift84,600
Dzire87,700
Brezza1,12,700
Fronx1,12,600
Grand Vitara1,07,000
Ertiga46,400
KiaSonet1,64,471
Syros1,86,003
Seltos75,372
Carens48,513
Carens Clavis78,674
Carnival4,48,542
MahindraBolero Neo1,27,000
XUV 3XO Petrol1,40,000
XUV 3XO Diesel1,56,000
Thar range1,35,000
Thar Roxx1,33,000
Scorpio Classic1,01,000
Scorpio N1,45,000
XUV7001,43,000
Tata MotorsTiago75,000
Tigor80,000
Altroz1,10,000
Punch85,000
Nexon1,55,000
Harrier1,40,000
Safari1,45,000
Curvv65,000
ToyotaFortuner3,49,000
Legender3,34,000
Hilux2,52,000
Vellfire2,78,000
Camry1,01,000
Innova Crysta1,80,000
Innova Hycross1,15,000
Range Rover4.4P SV LWB30,40,000
3.0D SV LWB27,40,000
3.0P Autobiography18,30,000
Sport 4.4 SV Edition Two19,70,000
Velar 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography6,00,000
Evoque 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography4,60,000
Defender range18,60,000
Discovery9,90,000
Discovery Sport4,60,000
SkodaKodiaq5,80,000
Kushaq3,16,000
Slavia1,83,000
HyundaiGrand i10 Nios73,808
Aura78,465
Exter89,209
i2098,053
Venue1,23,000
Verna60,640
Creta72,145
Alcazar75,376
Tucson2,40,000
RenaultKiger96,395
NissanMagnite Visia MTUnder 6,00,000
Magnite CVT Tekna97,300
Magnite CVT Tekna+1,00,400

Read Next Story