From Bajaj to Simple Energy: 5 upcoming electric scooters this December 2023
Bajaj Auto kicks off the month with the launch of the refreshed Chetak Urbane, while Ather Energy is set to introduce the 450 Apex. Simple Energy unveils the affordable Dot One, and Kinetic Green gears up to unveil a new electric scooter.
December marks the final month of the calendar year, and the electric mobility sector is gearing up for an array of thrilling launches. Electric two-wheeler manufacturers are poised to introduce an assortment of new offerings, including fresh variants, special editions, and a revamped brand identity. With these developments, December 2023 promises to be a bustling period for enthusiasts and consumers alike in the electric mobility space.