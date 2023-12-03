From Bajaj to Simple Energy: 5 upcoming electric scooters this December 2023

December marks the final month of the calendar year, and the electric mobility sector is gearing up for an array of thrilling launches. Electric two-wheeler manufacturers are poised to introduce an assortment of new offerings, including fresh variants, special editions, and a revamped brand identity. With these developments, December 2023 promises to be a bustling period for enthusiasts and consumers alike in the electric mobility space.

As per HT Auto, here is a compiled list of the key electric scooter launches scheduled for December, offering you a glimpse of what to anticipate in the coming month.

Bajaj Chetak Urbane

This month, Bajaj Auto initiated the launch with the refreshed Chetak Urbane. The updated base variant features a modified range, drum brakes, and a single Eco riding mode. Additionally, it comes with a more economical price starting at ₹1.15 lakh, and the Tecpac variant, offering enhanced connectivity options, electronic aids, and an extra riding mode, is priced at ₹1.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Anticipate an imminent update for the Bajaj Chetak Premium.

Ather 450 Apex

Ather Energy has revealed its upcoming launch, the 450 Apex, which is expected to hit the market soon. This latest addition is touted as the fastest version of the 450X, boasting impressive acceleration and performance figures. It remains to be seen how the scooter will evolve in terms of hardware, and whether the enhancements will be accompanied by a substantial price premium.

Simple Dot One

Although Simple Energy has faced delays in delivering its inaugural electric scooter, the company has not hesitated to unveil its second electric model. The Simple Dot One is anticipated to be the startup's most affordable offering and is expected to share its underpinnings with the One. Further information on the Dot One will be disclosed in the forthcoming days.

Kinetic Green electric scooter

Kinetic Green is gearing up to unveil a new electric scooter on December 11, signifying a significant milestone for the company. Although information about the new e-scooter is limited, the company assures the public of a fresh brand identity accompanying the launch, adding a distinctive touch to the upcoming model. Further details on Kinetic Green's imminent electric scooter will be disclosed shortly.

Gogoro Crossover

Taiwanese electric mobility firm Gogoro is poised to introduce its inaugural electric vehicle to the Indian market, presenting the Crossover e-scooter. Unveiled earlier this year, the Gogoro Crossover is a robust model equipped with off-road-friendly features, facilitating easy navigation of rough terrain. While Gogoro has not officially confirmed any modifications for the Indian market, it has disclosed that the model will be manufactured in India and is specifically aimed at B2B users, highlighting its versatility.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.