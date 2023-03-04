From Harrier EV to Curvv: Check out the most-anticipated upcoming Tata cars

Tata Motors has an array of new cars lined up for launch in the next 2-3 years, spanning various segments. The company will unveil updated versions of its popular Tiago hatchback and Nexon subcompact SUV, alongside introducing the Curvv and Sierra SUV models, which will be available with both ICE and EV powertrains, in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Additionally, Tata Motors plans to introduce an electric variant of its Harrier SUV in the coming year. These new Tata cars are expected to bring exciting features and advancements to the market.

Tata Curvv

At this year's Auto Expo in January, Tata Motors unveiled the concept version of its upcoming SUV, the Curvv. The car is built on the brand's Generation 2 EV architecture, which is a heavily modified version of existing platforms. This architecture supports multiple powertrains, body styles, and accommodates larger battery packs. The Curvv SUV will be available with both petrol and electric powertrain options. The petrol version of the car is expected to feature Tata's new 1.2L turbo engine, capable of producing 125PS and 225Nm of torque. When launched, the Tata Curvv will compete with other popular SUV models like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors showcased the Harrier electric SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo, which is the second major production model designed on the company's Gen 2 platform. The electric SUV shares its design and styling with its ICE-powered counterpart, with a few key differences, including a new blanked-off grille, split headlamps with newly-designed LED light bars, blacked-out housing, revised bumper, and angular creases.

View Full Image Tata Harrier EV is a fully-electric three row SUV expected to be launched by 2025. (TATA MOTORS)

The Harrier EV features 'EV' badges on the fenders, larger wheels, and flush door handles. The interior of the vehicle is expected to come equipped with autonomous aids, full connectivity, and advanced technology features.

Tata Sierra

The highly-anticipated Tata Sierra is one of the upcoming new cars in India that has generated a lot of buzz. The car's close-to-production version was showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2023. The SUV measures around 4.3 metres in length and is built on the Gen 2 platform. Similar to the Curvv, the Sierra will be available with both petrol and electric powertrain options.

View Full Image Tata Sierra EV concept ecompasses modern and futuristic design elements. (TATA MOTORS)

The petrol variant is expected to feature Tata's new 1.5L, 4-cylinder turbo motor, and come with a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission. According to reports, the Tata Sierra EV might have a 60kWh battery pack and offer a range of around 500km.

New-generation Tata Nexon and Tiago

The next-generation Tata Nexon and Tiago are anticipated to launch in the coming years, but there is no official information available yet. However, reports suggest that the all-new Nexon may borrow design elements from the Tata Curvv concept. The SUV is also expected to come equipped with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the latest smartphone connectivity, voice command functions, and a new instrument cluster. Powering the next-gen Nexon could be a new 1.2L turbo petrol engine capable of delivering 125bhp and 225Nm of torque.