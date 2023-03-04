From Harrier EV to Curvv: Check out the most-anticipated upcoming Tata cars

Tata Motors has an array of new cars lined up for launch in the next 2-3 years, spanning various segments. The company will unveil updated versions of its popular Tiago hatchback and Nexon subcompact SUV, alongside introducing the Curvv and Sierra SUV models, which will be available with both ICE and EV powertrains, in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Additionally, Tata Motors plans to introduce an electric variant of its Harrier SUV in the coming year. These new Tata cars are expected to bring exciting features and advancements to the market.

