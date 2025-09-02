From Honda to Mercedes Benz: Here are the cars that were E20-Compliant well ahead of time

The Indian government’s push toward ethanol-blended fuel is not entirely new. While the target for nationwide E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) availability is set for 2025-26, some carmakers had already begun preparing their line-ups years earlier. A handful of models were quietly made E20-ready well before 2023, giving them a head-start in terms of compliance and future-proofing. Here’s a look at seven such cars.
Honda Cars India states that all models manufactured since 2009 are E20-material-compatible, meaning fuel system components are ethanol-friendly. That puts City and its siblings ahead in readiness, no retrofitting needed.
Honda extended that same material compatibility across its compact and mid-size petrol models sold since 2009, making them E20-safe in practice, even before it became a mandate. This includes models like the Honda Amaze (all generations), Honda Jazz (from 2009), Honda WR-V, Honda Brio, Honda Mobilio, Honda BR-V, Honda Accord (from 2009), Honda Civic (from 2009) and the Honda CR-V (from 2009).
Here's where the luxury element comes in. According to a Mercedes-Benz India official, a bulk of their cars on the road in India are E20-compliant. They stated that all BS6-compliant cars sold since August 2018 are E20-compliant. This is because the BS6 emission standards and the high-tech nature of their engines already put them in a position to handle the higher ethanol blend.
Similar to Mercedes-Benz, BMW's advanced global platforms and adherence to stringent international emission norms meant that many of their BS6-compliant models sold in India were already E20-ready. While the company didn't make a big announcement, it's widely accepted in the industry that their sophisticated engines were designed to handle higher ethanol blends than those commonly available at the time.
