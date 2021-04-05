The month of April will introduce new SUVs in the Indian market. The new range of SUVs will comprise a 7-seater SUV and a couple of 5-seater SUV.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai has been teasing the new Alcazar SUV that will be 7-seater based on the popular Creta. The Alcazar will be competing with the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The Alcazar has also been revealed under camouflage by the company. The Alcazar will feature an extended tailgate, in comparison to the Creta, to accommodate the third row of seats.

Under the hood, the SUV is expected to feature the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit. Hyundai has confirmed that the SUV will get LED headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Citroen Aircross SUV

The Citroen Aircross SUV will finally be launched in India. The new SUV will be imported into the country as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and will be assembled in the company’s Tamil Nadu plant. The SUV will be launched on 7 April.

Citroen Aircross SUV will come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine which will develop 175 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is expected to be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Seltos 2021

Kia recently announced a logo overhaul and the company is expected to introduce the 2021 version of the Kia Seltos. The new SUV was earlier expected to get a panoramic sunroof with the 2021 version, in order to compete with the Hyundai Creta. However, reports have suggested that Kia won’t be introducing it in this version of the SUV.

Apart from the new logo, Kia is not expected to introduce any major changes in the upcoming model. On the plus side, the company may not even increase the price of the car with the new model. The new Kia Seltos 2021 is expected to be launched on 7 April.

