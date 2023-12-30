From Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mercedes GLS Facelift: Upcoming car launches in January 2024
Kia will launch the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV in January, with deliveries expected to start in mid-January. Hyundai will unveil the 2024 Creta with updated aesthetics and additional features. Mercedes will introduce the GLS facelift SUV with cosmetic enhancements and possibly a new engine option.
The upcoming new year seems to bring joy for car enthusiasts in India, as several enticing car releases are scheduled for the first month of 2024. In what appears to be a significant year for the Indian automotive sector, leading Korean manufacturers Kia and Hyundai are set to unveil two models in January. Adding to the excitement, German luxury car titan Mercedes Benz is joining the lineup with its inaugural launch of the year. Let us take a brief overview of the cars that will be available next month.