The upcoming new year seems to bring joy for car enthusiasts in India, as several enticing car releases are scheduled for the first month of 2024. In what appears to be a significant year for the Indian automotive sector, leading Korean manufacturers Kia and Hyundai are set to unveil two models in January. Adding to the excitement, German luxury car titan Mercedes Benz is joining the lineup with its inaugural launch of the year. Let us take a brief overview of the cars that will be available next month.

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 The Korean automaker is anticipated to take the lead by announcing the price launch of the 2024 Sonet facelift among its popular models. Deliveries for this SUV are expected to commence in mid-January, with the pricing details likely to be disclosed by the second week of the month. Bookings for the new Sonet began earlier this month, requiring a deposit of ₹25,000.

In terms of powertrain, the Sonet facelift SUV offers a selection of seven variants, featuring both petrol and diesel powertrains. These variants come with six different combinations of engine and transmission units. Buyers can opt from a palette of 11 exterior colors, inclusive of two dual-tone options and a distinctive matte black version exclusive to the X-Line trim. The refreshed Kia Sonet will once again compete in the sub-compact segment, challenging rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

Hyundai Creta 2024 The immensely popular compact SUV is poised to make a significant impact on the New Year as it unveils a fresh appearance on January 16. Hyundai is anticipated to introduce numerous enhancements to the 2024 Creta, encompassing updated aesthetics, additional features, and more. The revamped Creta SUV will compete with other models such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, among others.

Limited information is available regarding the forthcoming Creta 2024 SUV; however, various spy shots have unveiled crucial details. Anticipate a revised grille, a fresh set of LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL), connected LED taillights, and a new alloy design on the exterior.

Anticipate several interior updates for the Creta 2024, encompassing a redesigned steering wheel arrangement, an upgraded digital instrument cluster, the inclusion of a 360-degree camera, seat ventilation, and additional features. Furthermore, the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology is expected for the first time.

Mercedes GLS Facelift 2024 The initial car release of the year is poised to come from the German luxury car manufacturer. Mercedes is set to introduce the GLS facelift SUV on January 8, featuring the same version that was unveiled in various global markets earlier this year.

Regarding modifications, the GLS facelift will feature numerous cosmetic enhancements, incorporating a revamped front fascia with updated headlight units and a modified bumper. The alloy wheels are also slated to receive a redesigned look. Notable interior changes include the introduction of the latest MBUX user interface in the GLS facelift. While the powertrain is expected to remain consistent with the 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine, there is a possibility of a 3.0-liter petrol engine being offered as an option.

